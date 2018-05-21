Sam Hunt Opens Up About Billboard Music Award Win For ‘Body Like a Back Road’

Sam Hunt took home the Billboard Music Award trophy for Top Country Song, for his mega-hit, “Body Like a Back Road.” The song, written by Hunt, along with Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, stayed at the top of the charts for 34 weeks in 2017.

“It’s awesome to have a reaction like that from a song, because that song was kind of uncharted territory for me,” says Hunt. “So, it almost felt like I was putting out my first record for the first time where you conceptualize this idea and you’ve already conceptualized the reaction that you expect to have to this a song and you just hope that it all comes true. And this exceeded those expectations by a long shot, so it was really great. I was really humbled by how many people were anticipating new music, because that really helped this song have legs and really get going.”

Fowler took time during his acceptance speech for the Top Country Song to thank his wife of a year, Hannah Fowler.

“My wife – thank you for being so selfless this past year, sacrificing so much for me and our future,” he said.

Hunt just released his latest single, “Downtown’s Dead,” from an upcoming new album, although he hints his days of making music might soon be coming to an end, at least for now.

“I’ve grown up a little bit since my first record, and I feel my first record was inspired by an era of my life that really left with something to say and something to sing about,” Hunt tells Yahoo!. “I’ve gotten into some other things outside of music that I really enjoy. Just other interests of mine that have nothing to do with music.

“I don’t know where my career will go from here, but my sole focus hasn’t been on making music all the time like it was in my 20s,” he adds. “I’m not writing as many songs. My interests have changed.”

Still, the Georgia native says he has a feeling “Downtown’s Dead” could be a big song for him and his future.

“It’s hard for me to really say for sure what made that song stand out,” says Hunt. “I could break it down, I guess theoretically, but I just have those moments where there’s just a gut feeling that says, ‘OK, this is the song you should put out. This is how you need to say it. This is what you need to say. This is how it should sound,’ and when I get to that point, then I put it out. That song was the one that sort of rose up from the batch that I’ve been working over the past year or two.”

Chris Stapleton was the big BBMA winner of the night, with three wins, for Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, and Top Country Album, for From a Room: Volume 1. Florida Georgia Line won for Top Country Duo/Group Artist, Luke Bryan won for Top Country Tour (for his Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour), and Maren Morris won for Top Country Female Artist.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Sam Hunt