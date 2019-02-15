Ryan Hurd Releases ‘To a T’ Video Featuring Wife Maren Morris

Ryan Hurd celebrated Valentine’s Day by releasing the video for his current single, “To a T,” a romantic clip that features a number of real-life couples including Hurd and his wife, Maren Morris.

The sweet video finds the various pairs just hanging out and being in love, doing couple things like cuddling, jumping on the bed and brushing each others’ teeth.

Towards the end of the clip, Morris appears when Hurd FaceTimes his wife, the pair chatting as Hurd hangs out with their dog June.

Hurd co-wrote “To a T” with Laura Veltz and Nathan Spicer and told PopCulture.com that the track “is a love song, but it’s like a sexy love song.”

“I think it’s something that country music listeners relate to, but also it’s kind of said in a way that is really different that I haven’t heard before,” he said. “I think it’s just a fresh take on something that most country listeners really can relate to.”

Hurd added that the song title’s double meaning — knowing someone “to a T” and getting them into just a t-shirt — was intentional.

“It was a really challenging song to write but a really fun song to write,” he shared. “I think when you come at such a very specific phrase like ‘knowing somebody down to the letter,’ wrapping the entire idea around that is really difficult, but this song sort of, when people would hear it, they would wonder why it wasn’t already out.”

“The wordplay and the writing, the crafting of that song was really, really special,” he continued. “I think it kind of catches people by surprise.”

In addition to appearing in the video, Morris also provides backing vocals for her husband’s song.

“She just really loved the song so much and when we went in to record it, it just felt like a really cool thing to sing together,” Hurd said. “It is a love song and she’s always been my muse even before we were together, so having her voice on another song I wrote is really cool.”

Hurd is currently on the road on his “To a T Tour,” which runs through April. See a full list of dates below.

Feb. 23 – Joe’s on Weed, Chicago Illinois

Feb. 28 – Exit/In, Nashville Tennessee

March 21 – Gypsy Sally’s, Washington, D.C.

March 22 – City Limits Saloon, Raleigh, North Carolina

April 12 – Knuckleheads Saloon, Kansas City, Missouri

April 25 – Terminal West, Atlanta, Georgia

April 26 – Georgia Theatre, Athens, Georgia

