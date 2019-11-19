Ryan Hurd on Maren Morris Becoming a Mother: ‘She’s Going to Be Great’

Ryan Hurd and his wife, Maren Morris, might be a few months away from welcoming their first child, a boy, into the world, but Hurd already knows what kind of mother his wife will be. The “To a T” singer has been watching Morris, who just wrapped up her Girl: The World Tour, focus on the baby’s upcoming arrival, and is already impressed by her parenting instincts, even before their son arrives.

“She’s able to fully concentrate on becoming a mom for the first time,” Hurd boasted to PEOPLE. “She’s going to be great.”

Hurd has also been researching his role, speaking to his friends who have already become parents.

“They’re sharing stuff from their experience, and I’m trying to wrap my head around that,” Hurd acknowledged.

The couple announced Morris’ pregnancy in October, after keeping it a secret for a while, before revealing they were expecting, as well as sharing the baby’s gender.

“We had a few months where it was just ours, and then our friends and our families and our teams,” said Hurd. “Then it’s been nice to be public and be able to share the news. It seems to be the questions that people want to know about, but it’s fine, because we really are thrilled about it.”

The 33-year-old knows their lives will change when they become a family of three, but they are more than ready to embark on their next adventure.

“I’m gonna be the best dad,” Hurd told PopCulture.com. “We’re thrilled. We’re getting used to the idea still and learning a lot. Neither one of us knows what we’re doing, but it’s just been such an amazing time in our lives.”

Morris also opened up about motherhood, while backstage at the CMA Awards after accepting her trophy for Album of the Year, for GIRL.

“I look up to so many people in this genre that haven’t had to choose between starting a family, and also kicking a–– at their career,” Morris said. “Carrie [Underwood] is one of them. I’ve talked to Hillary Scott and Lady A, Karen Fairchild, Little Big Town, they all make it work, and they make it look easy and normal, which I think is the most beautiful thing you can give to a kid on the road.

“I’ve seen their kids backstage riding tricycles, and they have their own catering table with kids’ food. It becomes your normal, however you make it,” she added. “Ryan and I are scared sh––less, but we’re excited.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill