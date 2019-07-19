Ryan Hurd’s EP ‘Panorama’ Features a Cameo From Wife Maren Morris

Ryan Hurd released his new EP, Panorama, on Friday, July 19, and fans might just hear a familiar voice upon closer listen. Panorama is comprised of four re-recorded versions of songs Hurd had previously recorded and stored away, including the song “Good as You Think I Am,” which features Hurd’s wife, Maren Morris.

Hurd and Morris co-wrote the song with Andrew Dorff, which features Morris singing backing vocals, accompanying her now-husband on the inspirational track.

After the EP’s release, Hurd opened up about the song on Twitter, sharing that it was the first piece of music the couple recorded together that wasn’t a demo — the pair had originally met as songwriters in Nashville before they began dating years later.

Two more things. Even before we were anything romantic, singing with Maren has felt like magic. This was the first thing we ever together that wasn’t demos, and to still get to do it today makes my heart very happy. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) July 19, 2019

“Imagine the biggest night sky you’ve ever seen. That’s how I imagine Panorama when I listen to these songs,” Hurd shared. “Produced by Aaron Eshuis and remixed by Justin Niebank, they are mostly untouched since we originally recorded them in 2015. For fans that have been with me from the beginning, these are songs that we’ll discover again together – and a thank you for being with me as I’ve grown as an artist. For everyone who has joined along the way, it’s new music that I’m excited for you to hear for the first time.”

Hurd and his wife recently worked together on Morris’ album GIRL, where the “To a T” singer is credited as a writer on the songs “All My Favorite People” and “Great Ones,” the latter of which finds Hurd singing harmonies.

Despite his writing credits, Hurd told Hollywood Life that his favorite song on the album is “Good Woman,” in which Morris pledges her support to her husband atop a sweeping string section.

“We got married, and I was just in a hard spot. She was on tour, and I was getting on every other plane, every other day to go see her, while trying to still write and do my career, and it was just a hard time, for whatever reason,” he explained. “But she wrote this song and it was just really specific and personal and it was like her letter to me in a way. That’s the song that I listen to when it gets kinda lonely, and so that one is the one that I love the most, but the whole album is iconic.”

Hurd is currently headlining his own To a Tour and will open for Old Dominion on several dates of the band’s Make It Sweet Tour this fall.

