Ruston Kelly Announces Debut ‘Dying Star’ Album, Tour Dates

Ruston Kelly’s new album will be out in September! The husband of Kacey Musgraves shares on social media that Dying Star will be released on Sept. 7, and is currently available for pre-order.

“My new record DYING STAR drops 9/7,” Kelly writes. “Get exclusive merch items and pre-order the new album today and get JERICHO now.”

Kelly also announced dates for his Dying Star Fall Tour, which kicks off on Oct. 23 in the famed Mercury Lounge in New York City. Singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt will serve as his opening act.

Kelly released his EP, Halloween, last year, six months before marrying Musgraves, after initially meeting at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

“This is the first time I can honestly say that I can give myself to another person,” Kelly told The Country Note of his relationship with Musgraves. “I’ve worked on myself in a variety of different ways before I met her and then when we met, we fell in love. It was f–––ing awesome and I was like ‘OK, I can do this. I’m actually not a train wreck of a person.’”

Kelly and Musgraves teamed up to sing, “To June This Morning,” a poem Johnny Cash wrote to his wife, June Carter Cash, which the couple put music to and sang forJohnny Cash: Forever Words.

But Kelly’s influence can also be found in Musgraves’ recent Golden Hour album, since his new bride opened up about their romance on the record.

“My world just completely changed,” Musgraves told Entertainment Weekly. “I met my now husband around the time that I set off on a new creative journey, and songs [like “Butterflies”] just started coming out of me. I hear a lot of songwriters say, ‘I’m happy now, I can’t write anymore.’ And I don’t really understand that. I want to write about everything. I don’t want to just write sad songs. So, naturally, that new chapter brought out new sounds.”

Pre-order options for Dying Star can be found here. More information, including tour dates and album details, is available at RustonKelly.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Timothy Norris