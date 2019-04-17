Russell Dickerson Offers to Babysit Hoda Kotb’s New Baby Girl

Russell Dickerson is offering to babysit TODAY show host, Hoda Kotb’s new baby girl, Catherine Hope! After TODAY tweeted out the news, Dickerson offered to take care of Kotb’s daughter for a while.

YASSSSSSSSSSS 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 Congrats to my girl @hodakotb!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Hit me up if you need a babysitter in Nashville 😉 https://t.co/87uvf62IGV — Russell Dickerson (@russelled) April 16, 2019

“YASSSSSSSSSSS,” Dickerson said, using the raised hands emojis. “Congrats to my girl [Hoda Kotb]!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Hit me up if you need a babysitter in Nashville.”

Kotb just welcomed Jenna Bush Hager to the fourth hour of the morning TV show, after Kathie Lee Gifford bid farewell to the position she held for 11 years. Savannah Guthrie, who knew the secret ahead of time, interrupted Dylan Dreyer during the 8 a.m. news hour on Tuesday, April 16, to let Kotb share the good news.

“Hi guys! It’s a girl! It’s a girl! And her name is Hope,” Kotb announced through tears. “I’m feeding her, and I can’t believe it. I’m so happy she’s here!”

Dickerson has performed a few times on the TODAY show, so he might soon return to perform his current single, “Every Little Thing,” written, like most of his songs, about his wife, Kailey.

“I love every little thing about her, and that’s what the song’s about,” Dickerson told PopCulture.com. “Because when I wrote the album, we were newlyweds.”

Kailey has been with Dickerson for every step of his career, which means, according to the singer, she deserves as much of the credit for his success as she does.

“She started out driving the van, selling the merch, so she’s put her time in,” Dickerson said. “Now we have a tour bus, praise the Lord. In the back we got it converted into an actual bedroom, which is amazing. She’s earned her keep to pay for her share of the bus.”

Dickerson’s debut single, “Yours,” was nominated for an ACM Award for Song of the Year, further validation to Dickerson of the power of one song.

“It was the little song that could,” Dickerson said. “I wrote it five years ago. January 2014, and then five years later here we are. Two week No. 1, and when it hit No. 1, I was like, ‘That’s awesome.’ Obviously incredible to have that. But I was like, ‘There’s got to me be more. This song is so special to us.’ And then sure enough, here we are. ACM Song of the Year.”

