Russell Dickerson, Carly Pearce to Perform at CMT Music Awards Side Stage

The CMT Music Awards are just under one week away, and the list of performers keeps on coming.

On Thursday, it was announced that Carly Pearce, Devin Dawson, LANCO, Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell and Walker Hayes will be performing on the Ram Trucks Side Stage at the awards, making the night even bigger for the first-time nominees.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Each of the six artists, with the exception of Ell, is nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year. LANCO also scored a nod for Group Video of the Year with “Greatest Love Story,” while Pearce is nominated for Female Video of the Year for her clip for her No. 1 debut single “Every Little Thing,” pitting her against Carrie Underwood (with Ludacris), Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris.

Pearce, Dawson, LANCO, Dickerson, Ell and Hayes are all rising stars in the genre, with the group’s sounds ranging from more traditional to full-on pop country.

The group joins previously announced performers Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt. Dierks Bentley will also perform with the Brothers Osborne, and Darius Rucker will perform with Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley.

Bentley and Brothers Osborne will likely perform their duet, “Burning Man,” from Bentley’s upcoming album The Mountain, while Rucker, Aldean, Bryan and Kelley are rumored to be planning to share their take on the Drivin’ n’ Cryin’ song “Straight to Hell.”

The 2018 CMT Music Awards will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. The show will be hosted by Little Big Town, and tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Fans can also vote for their favorite artists to take home a trophy at CMT.com, with voting open until June 4.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Koerne