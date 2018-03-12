Russell Dickerson Calls ACM Nomination the ‘Coolest Feeling’

Russell Dickerson was nominated for his first ACM Award this year, receiving a nod for New Male Vocalist, and it’s safe to say the rising star was just a little excited.

“Honestly, this is one of the coolest feelings of my entire career,” Dickerson told People. “I woke up to like 20 text messages saying, ‘Congrats!’ And I was like ‘For what?’”

When he realized what he was being congratulated for, he immediately woke up his wife, Kailey Dickerson.

“I woke up my wife screaming, ‘We’re nominated for an ACM!’” Dickerson shared, which Kailey confirmed on her Instagram Story.

A major factor in Dickerson’s nomination was his debut single, “Yours,” which recently notched the singer his first No. 1 song. The music video for the song, which was filmed by Kailey, is nearing 20 million views on YouTube.

“This year has been so gratifying,” Dickerson said. “I’ve believed in this song since the day we wrote it over four years ago, so fighting for this song and never giving up has been so rewarding as an artist and a writer.”

In October, Dickerson released his debut album, Yours, much of which is inspired by his relationship with Kailey.

“Blue Tacoma” Dickerson’s second single from Yours, and has just begun to impact country radio.

“‘Blue Tacoma’ is my next song going to radio and I think the timing is perfect because it’s just a feel-good summertime jam,” Dickerson said of the track. “It’s gonna be a good year!”

The 30-year-old will likely have plenty of fans singing along with the song as he heads out on tour with Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker this summer.

The ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Reba McEntire will host the affair, which will feature performances by Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett.

Photo Credit: Kailey Dickerson