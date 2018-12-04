Runaway June Is ‘Trying to Prepare’ for Upcoming Carrie Underwood Tour

Runaway June, the trio made up of Hannah Mulholland, Naomi Cooke and Jennifer Wayne, will join Carrie Underwood on Underwood’s upcoming Cry Pretty Tour 360, which kicks off on May 1 in Greensboro, N.C. Runaway June, who will serve as the opening act alongside Maddie & Tae, still can’t believe they were chosen by Underwood to serve as her opening acts.

“We’re trying to prepare and just let it sink in still,” Hannah Mulholland shared on the Ty, Kelly and Chuck Show. “But we haven’t started our rehearsals yet.”

The stage, which will move so every audience member has a good seat, will mark the first time Runaway June will perform on that kind of platform, but they insist they are up for the challenge.

“It kicks off in May, but we’ll start rehearsals for it in February, because she’s got the 360 stage that we’ll be performing on,” shared Cooke. “I’s gonna require an entirely different show for us.”

“We don’t even know if it spins around or not yet for us,” Mulholland added.

Runaway June has been admirers of Underwood for a long time, even previously performing with her twice.

“We have 55 dates with Carrie,” said Cooke. “We’ve done a couple things with her, but not much. We did the CMT Artists of the Year with her, and then we played the CMA Awards with her two years ago.”

Runaway June found out they were in the running to join Underwood on the road, but were still surprised when they found out the good news.

“Our manager texted us, and he just said, ‘Hey congrats! You got the Carrie tour,’” Wayne recalled. “It was through a text, nonchalant. We were like, ‘What? Is it for real? None of us could really believe it. And then all of us called each other … We were like, ‘Is this for real?’”

Even though they found out via text, the women were still emotional upon receiving the good news.

“I cried,” Cooke told PopCulture.com. “It’s a huge, monumental moment. And all of us we couldn’t be more grateful. It’s a really, really incredible opportunity.”

“I wonder if Carrie knows how much this is changing our lives,” added Wayne. “It’s crazy. I’m tearing up even thinking about it. I wonder if she even knows how much of an impact she’s having on us right now. She’s our idol.”

