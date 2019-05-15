Runaway June Reveals Pre-Show Ritual on Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360

Runaway June, the trio made up of Hannah Mulholland, Naomi Cooke and Jennifer Wayne, scored a coveted slot on Carrie Underwood‘s Cry Pretty Tour 360, where they get the chance to perform in front of thousands and thousands of fans night after night.

To get ready to take the stage, the women reveal they have a few tried and true pre-show rituals, to both calm their nerves and help them perform at their very best.

“We do have a few pre-show rituals that we’re pretty dedicated to,” Cooke told iHeartRadio. “We like to get together with the band like ten minutes before we take the stage and get all of us in the zone. We listen to music, we do a few cheers or say what we’re grateful for, something like that to get into the mindset before we take the stage.”

“Sometimes we take tequila shots,” added Wayne. “Sometimes.”

The Cry Pretty Tour 360 is the most elaborate stage Runaway June has ever performed on, so they had plenty to learn while planning their set.

“Getting to play on a stage that big and that elaborate, it’s like a smart stage with all this technology and lights and stuff,” Cooke revealed. “It’s going to be a whole new experience. We’re so excited and grateful for her giving us this opportunity.”

The threesome have played several shows since the tour kicked off on May 1, but they likely are still overwhelmed that they, along with duo Maddie & Tae, earned an opening spot on the tour.

“It’s very flattering,” Cooke told PopCulture.com of the all-female tour. “She really did it in a cool way, where it’s obviously it’s noticeable, because all females on the tour, but it’s not branded that way. It’s not advertised that way. That’s not the point of it. It’s pretty cool that she’s doing it in a way where she’s just like, ‘No. I just think that these girls are awesome. We’re just gonna do it.’ It’s just really cool.”

Runaway June’s current single, “Buy My Own Drinks,” landed in the Top 25 on the charts. The anthemic single has already become a favorite, both on the radio and in their lives shows.

“It is doing so well,” said Cooke.” We have so much support from so many people. It takes so many people to get a song to work. When it starts to work it feels really good, and you know you have a lot of support. We’re hearing more and more people say, “I hear it all the time.” That’s the biggest win.”

