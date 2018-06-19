Rory Feek Says Stores Won’t Sell His Book Because His Daughter Is Gay

Rory Feek’s new book, Once Upon a Farm: Lessons on Growing Love, Life and Hope on a New Frontier is out on Tuesday, June 19. But unlike his first book, This Life I Live, Feek says Once Upon a Farm won’t be available in some Christian bookstores, because of the chapter he dedicates to his daughter Hopie’s relationship with a woman.

“The book comes out in stores today, but it doesn’t come out ‘in stores everywhere’ like my first book did,” Feek shares on his blog. “This time, even though I’m still a fairly conservative Christian man sharing my story of love, life and hope as it unfolds, this book isn’t available in most Christian book stores. My guess is, it’s because of the same challenging chapter in it. The chapter about my middle daughter Hopie. About change. And about faith. And ultimately about love.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In a different chapter of the new book, I share the story of how my oldest daughter Heidi says she’s an atheist and has no interest in organized religion,” he continues. “For some reason, they are fine with that. But the chapter about how my middle daughter Hopie says she’s a Christian, but disagrees with some church doctrine, is somehow unacceptable. That seems so strange to me.”

The 53-year-old recounts the story of when Hopie told her father that she was dating a woman in Once Upon a Farm, including the chapter in his blog post.

“She told me that her friend Wendy is more than just her friend,” Feek writes in his book. “And that they had been dating for almost a year. And she was in love. I’m not sure what I was expecting her to say, but I wasn’t expecting that. A tear started to fall from my eye now.”

Feek, also proud dad to four-year-old daughter Indiana, admits that both he and his wife, Joey (who passed away in 2016 from cancer), wondered why Hopie wasn’t herself around men, but never considered that Hopie might be gay.

“I can honestly say that in all those years before this, it had never occurred to us,” Feek shares. “To Joey and me. Not really. That doesn’t mean we didn’t think about all the possibilities of why Hopie was so awkward around boys when she was younger and was awkward still even in her twenties. But we never seriously gave it a moment of thought. We just kept praying that God would send her the right man, someone who would treat her well and love her for who she is.”

Ultimately, Feek believes God answered their prayers, just not in the way they expected. The couple plan to wed at Feek’s farm this fall, where the singer-songwriter will proudly support his daughter.

“And so we are going to have a wedding here at the farm,” Feek reveals. “Around Halloween is what I hear. And I’m going to be excited about it. It will be a special day for someone who is special to me and her someone special. That is all I need to know.”

Feek also opens up about his own convictions, and how he has balanced them with his daughter’s decision.

“Aas far as the church goes, I am not the judge there either,” says Feek. “My faith says that it’s wrong. That it’s wrong for me. And so I will live my life trying to live what I believe. But Hopie’s faith is her faith. It is between her and God and no one else. You and I can try to judge her and condemn her or anyone else, but, honestly, we don’t have any right to cast the first stone. At least, I don’t. Not with all the stones I’ve thrown in my life.”

Purchase Once Upon a Farm here.

Photo Credit: The Presshouse