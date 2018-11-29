Rory Feek’s Daughter, Hopie, Weds Longtime Girlfriend, Wendy, on Family Farm

Rory Feek’s daughter, Hopie, is a married woman! The daughter of Rory Feek wed her girlfriend, Wendy, at the Feek family farm in Pottsville, Tennessee.

Hopie’s sister, Heidi, shared the news on social media.

“WEDDING SERIES!!!” Heidi captioned the photos from the picturesque day. “What a beautiful and perfect day that was. I’m SO HAPPY for Hopie and Wendy!”

Among the photos was a picture of Rory celebrating with his daughter, a promise he made to her, even if he might not have agreed with her choice to marry a woman.

“Because my conservative Christian faith that saved me — the first reaction is that challenges that immensely,” Feek admitted in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “Am I supposed to shun my child now and say, ‘No, you can’t be in my life until you come around to thinking like I’m thinking?’”

Thankfully, Feek soon realized that his job was to love his daughter unconditionally, regardless of whom she fell in love with.

“The only thing I try to keep in mind is it’s her life, it’s her choice,” Feek added. “It’s her faith and my job is to love her even when it’s hard.”

The singer-songwriter later addressed the issue on his blog, This Life I Live, revealing that some bookstores refused to sell his latest book, Once Upon a Farm: Lessons on Growing Love, Life and Hope on a New Frontier, because he addressed Hopie’s relationship with a woman.

“In a different chapter of the new book, I share the story of how my oldest daughter Heidi says she’s an atheist and has no interest in organized religion,” Feek wrote. “For some reason, they are fine with that. But the chapter about how my middle daughter Hopie says she’s a Christian, but disagrees with some church doctrine, is somehow unacceptable. That seems so strange to me.”

In that blog, Feek also made the promise that his daughter would have an outdoor wedding on the farm, and that he would proudly attend as the father of the bride.

“And so we are going to have a wedding here at the farm,” he vowed. “Around Halloween is what I hear. And I’m going to be excited about it. It will be a special day for someone who is special to me and her someone special. That is all I need to know. “

Feek rose to fame as one-half of the duo Joey + Rory. His wife, Joey Feek, passed away in 2016, after battling cancer. Hopie and Heidi are Feek’s children from his first marriage. He and Joey had one daughter, Indiana, now four years old.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Paul Archuleta