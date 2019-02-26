Ronnie Milsap Speaks out After Son Todd’s Death

Country music legend Ronnie Milsap spoke about the death of his son, Todd Milsap, who was found dead on his houseboat in Antioch, Tennessee.

“Our son Todd was a force of joy, life, creativity and giving from the moment he was born,” Milsap said. “He made such a mark on our world in his years on this planet, everyone who met him was richer for it. It is too soon to even understand this loss, and I hope it’s something no one has to bare. Please keep his three children, their mothers and Joyce and I in your prayers at such a fragile time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Milsap’s publicist said Todd died Saturday, according to WSMV.

Todd, 49, was found dead on his houseboat in the Four Corners Marina. According to The Tennessean, Todd’s son discovered his father deceased when he went to check in on him. He had not heard from Todd for two days.

In a statement on Twitter, the Nashville Police Department said Todd’s death “appears to be medically related.”

Todd worked for his father by planning tours and helping to record music and make music videos. He was raised in Nashville and reportedly attended Franklin Road Academy and Hillsboro High.

Milsap, 76, is a six-time Grammy Award winning performer with 35 No. 1 country singles. As one of the most successful country music performers of the 1970s and 1980s, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2014. His biggest hits include “Smoky Mountain Rain,” “It Was Almost Like A Song,” “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It for the World,” “Stranger in My House” and “Any Day Now.” He won 1977 Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards and received the 2002 Pioneer Award at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The singer has recorded almost 30 albums, including The Duets, released in January. The album includes duets with Kuke Bryan, Dolly Parton, Jason Aldean, Willy Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, George Strait and Little Big Town.

According to Milsap’s website, he is scheduled to perform at the Lexington Opera House in Lexington, Kentucky, on Thursday. His “76 for 76 Tour,” to celebrate his 76th birthday, is scheduled through early August.

Todd was Milsap and his wife Joyce Milsap’s only child. Milsap and Joyce have been married since 1965.

A service for Todd will be held at the Woodlawn Funeral Home on Thompson Lane in Nashville. Further details on the funeral are not available.

Photo credit: Getty Images