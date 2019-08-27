Rodney Atkins’ Wife Rose Gives Birth to Son Scout Falcon

Rodney Atkins is a dad again! The singer’s wife, Rose Falcon, gave birth to son Scout Falcon on Monday, Aug. 26, at a hospital in Nashville. The little boy weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces at birth.

“It’s amazing how Aug. 26 was just another day on the calendar,” the couple, who announced their pregnancy in February, said together (via PEOPLE). “Now it’s a day we thank God for and will celebrate every year.”

Falcon praised Atkins for his help in the delivery of Scout, citing another famous baby that was just born, which might have served as inspiration for the “Thank God for You” singer.

“Rodney was the most incredible birth partner, my rock. His calm and collected nature was so reassuring at times when I felt overwhelmed,” Falcon boasted. “Last week, I saw on Instagram where Tyler Hubbard declared himself a ‘DUDEla.’ I think maybe he and Rodney should go into business.”

Falcon was past her due date when she decided to take matters into her own hands to help bring their son into the world.

“We had already tried several things to get her labor started but nothing worked until Rose tried the old wives’ tale, castor oil,” recalled the singer. “At 9:30 p.m., she started having contractions, and at midnight we were in labor and delivery with our midwife Angie Long and our doula Amandine Bossy.

“Witnessing Rose’s face, the whole thing completely natural, is the most superhuman thing I’ve ever experienced,” he added.

The couple is also the proud parents of son, Ryder, 20 months old, with Atkins also having a son, 17-year-old Elijah, from his first marriage. After struggling to conceive Ryder, Atkins thought they were done having children, when along came Scout as one big surprise.

“After years of infertility and [in vitro fertilization] treatments eventually leading to Ryder’s birth, I never imagined we would have a (very much wanted) surprise baby,” Falcon reflected, calling both Scout and Ryder as “miracles in different ways.”

“The journey to building our family has been anything but predictable or easy, but I wouldn’t change a thing,” she continued. “I really look forward to seeing the smile on Rod’s face when we get Eli, Ry and Scout all in one room … he is such a proud daddy.”

Atkins will likely never forget the birth of his youngest son, which he calls one of the most profound moments of his life.

“It’s hard to describe something when you know angels are present,” Atkins adds, praising his wife, “Hearing her say, ‘I can’t do this’ and then watching her do it over and over was inspiring, scary, beautiful, heartbreaking and soul-lifting at the same time.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Erika Goldring