Rodney Atkins’ Wife, Rose Falcon, Reveals Devastating Miscarriage Before Welcoming Son

Rodney Atkins and his wife, Rose Falcon, became parents to baby boy, Ryder Falcon, only 11 days before Christmas. But the couple, who wed in 2013, reveal that they suffered a devastating miscarriage one year before welcoming their beloved son.

“On this day last year we found we found out our first pregnancy was not viable and would end in a miscarriage,” Falcon revealed on Instagram. “So many days I thought we would never have a baby and here we are holding our precious Ry. Tonight my heart is with anyone who wants to be a mama and has been struggling. Please know miracles can and do happen. I promised myself that if I was lucky enough to have a successful pregnancy I would share my journey in hopes that I could help or comfort someone else. I’m going to try to blog between feedings as soon as I can! Love y’all!”

Atkins is also the proud father of teenage son Elijah, with Atkins’ first wife, Tammy Jo McDonald. The two divorced in 2012.

Atkins has had several hits over the last decade, including No. 1 hits like “If You’re Going Through Hell (Keep on Going),” “Watching You” and “These Are My People.” He is rumored to be working on a new album.

Atkins isn’t the only country artist who has suffered the loss of a baby. Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott’s single, “Thy Will Be Done,” was written after Scott had a miscarriage in 2015.