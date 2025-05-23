Rising Country Music Artist Arrested, Mugshot Surfaces

Rising country music star Gavin Addock was arrested in Tennessee Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old Georgia native, known for singles like “Ain’t No Cure” and “On One,” was taken into custody by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Oconee, Tennessee just before midnight and charged with reckless driving and violation of open container laws, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Details of Addock’s arrest remain unclear at this time, but The Tennessean reported the singer was arrested after being pulled over on Interstate 40 at mile marker 229 in Wilson County. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released at around 4:34 a.m. Thursday. Addock hasn’t publicly commented on his arrest at this time.

The Wednesday incident was not the first time Addock has been behind bars. The singer revealed in 2023 that he was previously arrested “because of a suspended license,” and “sat in there for 10 hours and made friends with my cell mates.”

Addock’s arrest comes amid his ongoing Need To Tour, which kicked off in Brandon, Mississippi on Friday, May 2. He is next set to perform in Sylvania, Ohio on Saturday, with additional dates in Clarksburg, West Virginia; Salt Lake City, Utah; Kansas City, Missouri; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, among others. The tour is scheduled to wrap in Athens, Georgia on Friday, Oct. 17.

Born and raised in Watkinsville, Goergia, Addock began writing songs in high school. An avid football player who played for Georgia Southern University and who initially dreamed of riding bulls in the PBR, he found himself embarking on a music career after he injured his knee while playing football in 2021. Per his bio, Addock “used his time healing to record and release his first original single,” and has since gone on to “put all focus into his music.”

Addock is known for songs like “Ain’t No Cure,” “On One,” “Never Call Again,” and “A Cigarette.” He recently surpassed 1 billion total streams on Spotify and performed at the kickoff for the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards. In addition to his ongoing tour, Addock is scheduled to appear at CMA Fest’s Riverfront Stage on June 5 and will also open for Morgan Wallen in several cities during his stadium tour.