WATCH Red Marlow Duet With Vince Gill on ‘The Voice’ Season Finale

Red Marlow might not have been crowned the Season 13 champion of The Voice last night (Dec. 18), but he undoubtedly walked away feeling like a champion. The singer, who along with the winner Chloe Kohanski was on Team Blake Shelton, got to duet with his musical idol, Vince Gill, during the season finale.

Marlow and Gill performed Gill’s 1990 hit, “When I Call Your Name,” with Gill providing harmony vocals, along with taking the lead on part of a verse. Although the song was Marlow’s first time to sing with Gill, the Tennessee native certainly isn’t a stranger to Gill’s music. In fact, it was Marlow’s performance of Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain” during the previous week, which helped usher Marlow into the finals.

The Tennessee native performed several other country songs during his tenure on The Voice, including “Swingin’,” “Fishin’ in the Dark,” “Chiseled in Stone” and “The Dance,” among others. For Marlow, his Southern roots are ingrained deep in him.

“From the time I was 9 years old, I regularly sang and played music in church,” Marlow shares. “My Dad would go preach, and then my siblings and I provided the music. We played mostly Bluegrass and Southern Gospel and there’s still some inflections of that in what I do today.”

Marlow finished in fourth place, with Brooke Simpson, from Team Miley Cyrus, in third place, and Adam Levine’s teammate, Addison Agen, as the runner-up. But chances are we haven’t seen, or heard, the last of Marlow. The 40-year-old’s single, “I Pray,” which he wrote, landed in the Top 5 on iTunes. Download “I Pray” on iTunes.