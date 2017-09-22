Reba Teases Big Secret on Social Media

Hey, you wanna hear a secret? pic.twitter.com/0DoFCxgCAQ — Reba (@reba) September 22, 2017

Reba McEntire has a secret!

The country star teased fans with a quick video on social media Friday, sharing a clip of herself asking, “Hey, you wanna hear a secret?”

Fans immediately began speculating on what McEntire’s secret might be, with some speculating the star will share information on a new TV show, with others hoping for a reunion for her sitcom, Reba.

Regardless, many fans replied that they do, indeed, want to hear McEntire’s news.

I can’t stand this. Please tell us — Jerilyn Manybeads (@GoinOutLikeThat) September 22, 2017

Umm yea!!!!! Tell me your secret please!!!!! Love ya — KATHY ❤ ABBOTT (@wonelly) September 22, 2017

REBA THIS ISNT COOL OMG TELL THEKDKDKDKD — sidney (@mcentire_m) September 22, 2017

Where’s my drink this teasing though. I need wine at 9am. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8blAfreb4I — Janina Sandoval♎️ (@JaninaRS) September 22, 2017

On Thursday, McEntire shared a video of herself standing next to a microphone with the caption “Something “fancy” is coming…”

If previous reports are to be believed, a musical based on the star’s hit song “Fancy” is in the works, so it stands to reason this may be the big announcement McEntire is teasing.

In March, Rolling Stone reported that the show, which was still in the developmental phase, staged two productions at the Off-Broadway Westside Theatre on March 16th and 17th. Along with “Fancy,” the show reportedly includes cuts from country greats including Loretta Lynn and Johnny Cash, as well as modern stars like Carrie Underwood.

McEntire is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville Friday, so some fans are hoping she’ll share her secret then.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com

——-

