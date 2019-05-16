Reba McEntire on Working With Brooks & Dunn: ‘I Am Not at Their Level’

Reba McEntire was friends with Brooks & Dunn for years before they launched their Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas residency in 2015. While McEntire might have more experience on stage than Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks, considering her numerous acting roles, the 64-year-old insists the guys are the real pros at their Las Vegas show, especially when it comes to bantering back and forth.

“I am not on their level,” McEntire shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “They are so good at it. I can’t dish it back.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

When the Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas show began, McEntire tried to orchestrate how the night would go, before she realized some things were better left unscripted.

“When we first started out, I said, ‘Okay, here is what you’re going to say, and here is what you’re going to say, and then I’ll say…,’” McEntire recalled. “And they go ‘Uh huh. Yeah.’ We get out there and I say my little part and I look at them and … crickets. They’re gonna say what they want to say and I just kind of follow along.”

McEntire, who just hosted the ACM Awards in Sin City for the 16th time, doesn’t get much rest time during the Vegas show. While Brooks & Dunn do their portion of the show, McEntire is hurriedly changing into her next outfit.

“I’m off the stage getting dressed for the nest time I come out because I change clothes,” she explained. “So when I go to meet and great I’m in one outfit and then for the opening of the show I’m in another, and I think I change clothes five or six times though out the show.”

McEntire just released her own Stronger Than the Truth album, while Brooks & Dunn released their Reboot record, but McEntire has no plans to bid farewell to the Las Vegas show any time soon.

“As long as the fans will continue to come see us,” she said. “We have a great time. It’s the prefect deal. You’re here in Las Vegas, where the shopping, the shows, the restaurants, entertainment, everything is just wonderful. And we have a great time [in Las Vegas]. Our band, our crew, our friends, everybody just loves coming to Vegas and spending the time with us.”

Find a list of all of the upcoming dates on the Las Vegas residency by visiting McEntire’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty/ Rick Diamond