Reba McEntire and Vince Gill to Perform on the Opry on July 18

The Grand Ole Opry's weekly Saturday night shows are set to continue with even more big names, with Reba McEntire and Vince Gill to take the stage on Saturday, July 18. The Opry has aired every Saturday for more than 90 years, and the upcoming performance will be the Opry's 4,933rd consecutive Saturday night broadcast. Fans can watch Saturday's one-hour show at 7 p.m. CT on 650 AM WSM, and the program will also be broadcast live on Circle Television and streamed on Circle's Facebook and YouTube at 7 p.m. CT.

"The Grand Ole Opry has always been very special to me and my family," McEntire said in a statement, via Tulsa World. "It’s part of my history, my heritage and my future, and I’m so excited to get to share the stage with Vince again. Just like Roy Acuff, Minnie Pearl, Brother Oswald, Porter Wagoner and Loretta Lynn, Vince is an Opry legend. I’m proud to be an Opry member and I’ll always be proud to stand on the stage with Vince. Things may be a little different right now, but one thing stays the same — the Opry continues to bring great country music into the homes of the American people."

The Opry has aired without an audience present since March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic and has featured a host of country's biggest stars during that time including Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Brad Paisley, Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker and more. The venue has returned to giving backstage tours but will not play to an audience through at least July. After Saturday's show was announced, McEntire used Instagram to share a photo of herself and Gill performing on the Opry in 1996, writing that she is "so excited to do it again next Saturday, July 18th!"

Gill shared a more recent photo of the two performing together as well as a previous quote from himself calling McEntire "arguably one of the greatest singers that will ever draw a breath." McEntire and Gill first met when Gill sang background vocals on McEntire's 1988 album, Reba, and the two went on to record a number of duets together including "Oklahoma Swing" and "The Heart Won't Lie."