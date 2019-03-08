Watch Reba McEntire Record ‘Tammy Wynette Kind of Pain’ From Upcoming New Album

Reba McEntire is taking fans behind the scenes of the recording of one of her songs, “Tammy Wynette Kind of Pain,” from her upcoming new Stronger Than the Truth album. The song was written by Brandy Clark, Mark Narmore and Shelley Skidmore.

“It is so much fun to play a demo in the control room for the band, and they just go, ‘Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh, we just love this,’” McEntire shared. “Number one, it’s got a modulation. Two, it’s countrier than country. This is what I was looking for when I said, ‘My next album is going to be stone cold country. This is it. ‘Tammy Wynette Kind of Pain.’”

McEntire previously said she wanted Stronger Than the Truth to be traditional country, going back to the music she grew up on as a child.

“I meant it to be country,” McEntire told PopCulture.com. “I wanted it to be an album full of songs, like the songs and the music I grew up with. Dance songs. Heartbreaking songs. Story songs. And that’s what I found.”

Stronger Than the Truth is unlike anything McEntire has released in recent years, which is exactly why she did it.

“Well, I’ve got the attention span of a 2-year-old, so I have to keep reinventing myself, so I can keep my attention going,” the Oklahoma native said with a laugh. “I love what I’m doing. I love my job. I never get bored, and it’s fun. I love the entertainment business. I love to be entertained, so therefore, when I go entertain folks, I put my heart and soul into it.”

McEntire co-wrote two of the dozen songs on Stronger Than the Truth, insisting that she didn’t give herself preferential treatment when it came time to decide which 12 songs would make the record.

“It was a lot of fun,” McEntire said. “I enjoy writing. I enjoy collaborating. I like working with other people. So it was really fun. But just because I write the songs does not mean that they get on my album. Only the best songs, the ones that really touch my heart get on the album.”

Stronger Than the Truth will be released on April 5, two days before McEntire returns to host the 2019 ACM Awards. Pre-order Stronger Than the Truth at Reba.com.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/CBS Photo Archive