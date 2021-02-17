Reba McEntire Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her 'Barb and Star' Role

✖

Reba McEntire surprised fans with a cameo in the newly-released film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, playing a fun-loving water spirit named Trish. On Wednesday, the country star gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for her role, sharing a series of photos of herself getting into character.

McEntire's slideshow began with a snap of her makeup artist Brett Freedman applying the finishing touches to her look, which got a close-up in the next photo. After two shots of the singer getting into costume, which included a blue gown, shell necklace and a red wig, McEntire shared three snaps of herself on set in the water surrounded by crew members and equipment. "A little behind the scenes of becoming Trish!" she wrote, adding several hashtags including #BarbAndStar #VistaDelMar #barbandstargotovistadelmar #Trisha #WaterSpirit and #FunLoving.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar stars Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo as the titular Barb and Star, who decided to vacation to Vista Del Mar after a suggestion from a woman in their small Midwestern town. WARNING - spoilers ahead!

While on the plane to their destination, the two friends pass the time by imagining a woman named Trish, though they end up in tears describing Trish's cancer diagnosis and self-induced death. Though the Trish they imagined was fictitious, a moment at the end of the film reveals that she may have been real... or a version of her. McEntire arrives in a cameo role as the magical sea spirit, who emerges from the water flanked by sea turtles to save Barb and Star from the depths of the ocean.

"I'm not advertised as being in the movie, it's been this secret," McEntire told USA TODAY. "But afterward my friends were texting me saying, 'I knew you were going to be Trish.' That was icing on the cake for me." She joked, "I know you’re going to be surprised, but this is the first time I’ve ever played a sea spirit."

Director Josh Greenbaum shared that McEntire was the first and only choice for the role. "If you’re about to die underwater, and some sea spirit is about to save you, it would be Reba McEntire," he said, sharing that the filmmakers wrote the singer a letter in an effort to get her to sign on. "There's some casting that just clicks. Reba is not only 100% authentic, we knew she would be game."

Their letter was successful, and after she laughed out loud reading the script, McEntire was in. "I just wanted to know where, when, and what am I going to wear?" she said. "I was so ready and excited to do it."