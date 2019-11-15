Reba McEntire Says She’s ‘Always Ready’ for a ‘Reba’ Reunion: ‘We Would Love That’

With so many sitcoms getting the revival treatment, it seems only fair that Reba would be on the docket next. If anyone does approach country music legend Reba McEntire with the idea of reviving her six-season sitcom, she would be more than open to it. The original series ran on The WB and The CW from 2001 to 2006 and starred McEntire as a wisecracking single mother in the Houston suburbs.

“We’re always ready for a reunion,” McEntire told Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday night. “We would love that. [All it takes is] somebody saying yes. The powers that be. I think we’d all love it — JoAnna Garcia, Chris Rich, Melissa Peterman, Steve Howey, myself, I think we’d love it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Reba cast featured Christopher Rich as McEntire’s ex-husband, Brock; JoAnna Garcia as their eldest daughter, Cheyenne; Steve Howley as Cheyenne’s boyfriend Van; Scarlett Pomers as McEntire’s middle child Kyra; Mitch Hollerman as Jake, the youngest Hart child; and Melissa Peterman as Barbra Jean, Brock’s dental hygienist and the woman he cheated on Reba with.

Reba was created by Allison M. Gibson and debuted on The WB in 2001. When The WB and UPN merged to form The CW, the series was originally canceled. At the last moment, it was saved and renewed for a shortened sixth season. McEntire won a People’s Choice Award for the show in 2001.

Although the series ended more than a decade ago, the cast remains close. Last week, McEntire and the rest of the cast got together for an island getaway. Peterman shared a video from the trip on Instagram, showing herself singing “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” during a downpour, with McEntire’s laughter heard in the background.

“We were down in the Grenadine islands,” McEntire told ET of the tropical vacation. “Melissa Peterman and a bunch of other friends. We had a wonderful time, [philanthropist] Walter Scott treated us to a trip. We just have a blast when we’re together. It was just so much fun, but we were kind of rained out… It was gorgeous, even being rained on.”

On Wednesday, McEntire co-hosted the CMAs with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton. During the show, she performed “Fancy” and took part in the opening tribute to female country music artists.

Before the show kicked off, McEntire announced a 12-date tour that will kick off in March 2020. The tour begins in Evansville, Indiana on March 20 and continues through May 9 with a date in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Before the tour, she will resume her Las Vegas residency with Brooks and Dunn through the end of 2019.

“I’m so excited to get back out on the road in 2020 and visit some places I haven’t been to in a while!” McEntire wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

Photo credit: Getty Images