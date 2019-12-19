Reba McEntire Just Reunited With Melissa Peterman, aka Barbara Jean From ‘Reba’

Reba McEntire had a Reba reunion this week in Las Vegas when her former co-star Melissa Peterman visited Sin City to take in one of McEntire’s residency performances with Brooks & Dunn at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Dec. 15. To commemorate the evening, McEntire posted a shot of the two backstage, Peterman wearing a sculptural black dress and looking concerned as McEntire casually posed against a door beside her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Dec 16, 2019 at 10:39am PST

“‘Sorry to bother you ma’am on your photo shoot, but do you know where I can find the nearest bathroom?’” McEntire joked in her caption, adding the hashtagged phrase, “never know who you will see in Vegas.”

Peterman also posted a photo from the night on Instagram, sharing a snap of herself with McEntire, Kix Brooks, Ronnie Dunn and two other friends.

“Best night ever!!!” she wrote. “Thank you [Reba] for the hospitality!!!Thank you [Kix] and [Ronnie] for putting up with us! As always the 3 of you bring it and the show was spectacular!! We loved every second!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Peterman (@melissapeterman) on Dec 14, 2019 at 8:42pm PST

McEntire and Peterman starred on the sitcom Reba for six seasons until the show wrapped in 2007, and the duo has reunited several times over the years, including on television when McEntire guest-starred on the Season 4 finale of Baby Daddy in 2015. Peterman starred on the show as Bonnie, and before her character got married, she got a visit from her friend Charlotte, played by McEntire. In a featurette, McEntire said that acting together feels like “no time has passed at all.”

McEntire and Brooks & Dunn began their residency, Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas, in 2015 and recently announced 24 new shows in 2020, making it the longest-running country-music show in Las Vegas. The show will see performances next year in April, June, October and December.

To commemorate the residency’s last show of 2019, McEntire shared a black and white glam shot of herself getting her makeup touched up backstage as she sat in a director’s chair in her dressing room in front of a table featuring a doll dressed in Westenwear and a throwback photo of the star.

“Last Reba, Brooks & Dunn show of 2019…see ya’ all in 2020! #vegas #rebabrooksanddunn,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Dec 14, 2019 at 8:46pm PST

