Reba McEntire Returning to Host ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Reba McEntire will return as the host of CMA Country Christmas for the second year in a row this year, marking the ninth annual holiday event and McEntire’s third time performing on the show.

The show is a two-hour special celebrating the holiday season and will include stars from country music and other genres perform Christmas classics as well as their own holiday tunes.

“I’ve always cherished celebrating Christmas alongside family and friends, taking time to reflect on the season,” McEntire said in a statement. “I’m so excited CMA invited me back to host their show and am looking forward to fun singing carols with my friends.”

Performers will include Tony Bennett, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Amy Grant, Diana Krall, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Michael W. Smith, Lindsey Stirling, The Isaacs and Brett Young. A number of acts, including Eldredge and Dan + Shay, have performed on the special in previous years, while stars including Young and Old Dominion will be making their debuts.

Past years have seen the special take place at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry and Bridgestone Arena, but this year’s event will be taped at Belmont University’s Curb Event Center. The special will also be taped earlier than normal, filming on Sept. 27 as opposed to the usual November.

Fans are encouraged to attend the show’s taping, and tickets are currently on sale here.

This won’t be McEntire’s first time hosting an event this year, as she previously helmed the ACM awards in Las Vegas in April. The broadcast marked McEntire’s 15th time hosting the event, so it’s clear she’s no stranger to steering a live television show.

“I really enjoy hosting,” the singer told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “It’s very exciting, I love live television.”

Last November, McEntire told PEOPLE that that year’s Christmas special would be less of a “formal event” than it has been previously.

“Just a friendly ‘sit down, let’s sing, let’s talk a little bit, and then sing another song’ – and with lots of heartfelt emotion,” she said.

In addition to her hosting duties, McEntire has also gotten into the Christmas spirit with three different holiday albums. Her latest, My Kind of Christmas, was given a general release last year.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mickey Bernal