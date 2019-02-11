Reba McEntire to Return as Host of 2019 ACM Awards

Reba McEntire will return to once again host the ACM Awards! The singer shared the good news on social media.

“I’m on my way to Vegas to host the Academy of Country Music Awards,” McEntire revealed in a promotional clip. McEntire, who hosted the ACM Awards last year, admitted she was eager to return.

“On my way to Vegas!” she wrote “So excited to be back hosting the 54th ACM – Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS, Sunday, April 7.”

McEntire took over the duties in 2018, after Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan co-hosted the show in 2016 and 2017. Bryan also hosted with Blake Shelton from 2013 to 2015. McEntire will likely continue to host by herself, since she is quite adept at hosting live television shows, since she has also hosted CMA Country Christmas for the last two years.

The announcement that McEntire is hosting the ACM Awards is not the only big news McEntire is announcing. The 63-year-old revealed last week that she had another big announcement to share on Monday, Feb. 11.

“What’s #StrongerThanTheTruth?” McEntire questioned in a social media post. “I’ll let you know on Monday.”

Fans immediately assumed it was new music, which is likely since McEntire previously stated she was working on a new set of tunes, the follow-up to her 2017 Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope gospel album.

“Well, I’m really excited about getting back in the studio working with [producer] Buddy Cannon on a new project,” McEntire previously told PopCulture.com at a media event. “It’s going to be probably the most country album I’ve ever recorded. I don’t have a release date on it yet, but we have 13 songs already recorded, and we’ll go in and do some more if we find them. Loving it, just real country.”

McEntire, who has released more than 40 albums, acknowledged that she is always looking for music, even if she thinks she has enough songs for a project.

“I can’t say no, because when they say, ‘Hey, I’ve got a song. You want to listen to it?’ It doesn’t take that long,” McEntire said. “Listen to it. You never know what you’re going to get. Where it comes from, you never know.”

McEntire is already spending a lot of time in Sin City, since she is continuing her residency, Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas, with Brooks & Dunn. Find dates at Reba.com.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live on Sunday, April 7 on CBS.

Photo Credit: ABC Television Group