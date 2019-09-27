Reba McEntire to Receive Prestigious Honor at 2019 CMT Artists of the Year Ceremony

Reba McEntire will soon receive another prestigious honor for her more than four decades in music. The 64-year-old will receive the Artist of a Lifetime Award at the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony. The event, now in its 10th year, will also honor Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Dan + Shay.

“I have loved entertaining people since I was a little girl and after being in the music business more than 40 years, I’m still having so much fun!” McEntire said in a statement. “For CMT to recognize me as the Artist of A Lifetime is pretty special.”

McEntire also spoke out about the new accolade on social media, along with an announcement of her upcoming trophy. “And I’m honored to be celebrated!!!” wrote the singer. “Looking forward to a great night! Thanks [CMT]!!!”

CMT chose the five honorees based on their hard work, which resulted in massive success, over the past year.

“These five, stand-out honorees have dominated country music this year and we look forward to paying tribute to each of them at the 10th year anniversary CMT Artists of the Year event,” said Leslie Fram, CMT’s Senior Vice President of Music Strategy & Talent in a statement.

“From first-time honorees Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and Luke Combs to two-time honoree Thomas Rhett and now five-time honoree Carrie Underwood,” she continued, “this incredible collection of talent coming together at what marks a pivotal time in each of their careers promises to be a night of incredible performances and reflection.”

McEntire has received numerous awards throughout her illustrious career. The Oklahoma native, who has several CMA and ACM Awards, also has three Grammy awards, and was honored as one of the recipients of last year’s Kennedy Center Honors.

Conway Twitty’s grandson, Tre Twitty, recently paid tribute to McEntire, sharing how the country music star helped his family when Twitty fell ill, offering her plane for free so the family could make it in time to say goodbye.

McEntire has hosted the ACM Awards for a total of 16 times. She will head to the CMA Awards later this year, along with Dolly Parton, to help Carrie Underwood host the ceremony this year. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images / CBS Photo Archive