Reba McEntire Gets Nostalgic Looking at Kennedy Center Honors Dress in ‘American Currents’ Exhibit

Reba McEntire has the blue dress she wore for the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on display as part of the American Currents exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame, along with the medallion she received. The country music icon admits she got nostalgic looking at the items in the exhibit.

“Well it’s a lot of fun,” McEntire told PopCulture.com. “When I saw the blue dress, and the medallion, it reminded me of the weekend we were in Washington, D.C., at the Kennedy Center Honors. It was exciting. It was nostalgic. It was very sentimental, very patriotic. That function has been going on for many, many years, and I am now a member of the club of so many people in the arts, that have given their time and their energy to entertain folks. I was just very proud to be a part of that gang.”

The 63-year-old previously released Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope in 2017, and is now readying the release of her traditional country Stronger Than the Truth record – and after that, she might be willing to try something else.

“Well, I’ve got the attention span of a 2-year-old, so I have to keep reinventing myself, so I can keep my attention going,” McEntire explained with a laugh. “I love what I’m doing. I love my job. I never get bored, and it’s fun. I love the entertainment business. I love to be entertained, so therefore, when I go entertain folks, I put my heart and soul into it.”

With more than 30 albums to her credit, and dozens of chart-topping singles, McEntire has earned the right to record the kind of music she wants to make, which she accomplished with Stronger Than the Truth.

“I meant it to be country,” said McEntire. “I wanted it to be an album full of songs, like the songs and the music I grew up with. Dance songs. Heartbreaking songs. Story songs. And that’s what I found.”

McEntire co-wrote a couple songs on Stronger Than the Truth, but refused to let her songs trump some of the better songs that came in.

“It was a lot of fun,” McEntire said. “I enjoy writing. I enjoy collaborating. I like working with other people. So it was really fun. But just because I write the songs does not mean that they get on my album. Only the best songs, the ones that really touch my heart get on the album.”

Stronger Than the Truth will be out on April 5, two days before McEntire returns to host the 2019 ACM Awards. Pre-order the record at her official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jim Spellman