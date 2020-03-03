Reba McEntire on Nashville Tornado: ‘My Heart Hurts’

Country music icon Reba McEntire is speaking out about the deadly Nashville tornadoes, which claimed nine lives and destroyed more than 40 buildings, including the popular music venue, The Basement East.

“My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Nashville area affected by the tornado last night,” the Oklahoma native said. “Even if the tornado didn’t hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians. My heart hurts for Nashville this morning.”

Kelsea Ballerini also spoke out about the devastation, urging fans to do what they can to help.

“Oh nashville,” Ballerini tweeted. “Broken heart very sad morning. how do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing.”

Chris Young could have saved lives, by tweeting out to his own fans and followers to take shelter as the tornado began to descend on Music City.

“NASHVILLE be safe!!!!!” Young wrote. “Bad, bad tornadic weather. Call your friends and wake them up.”

Nashville mayor John Cooper spoke out about the storms shortly after they passed through the city.

“A tornado skipped across the county,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper told the Tennessean newspaper while visiting an emergency shelter early Tuesday. “You do have people at the hospital, and frankly there have been fatalities.”

“I would just encourage everybody to hug their loved ones and thank the first responders who are out tonight doing an incredible job,” he also stated. “They’ve rehearsed for this and we’re glad that they have.”

Metro Nashville schools are closed for the day. Super Tuesday voting will continue as planned, although the start time was pushed back one hour to allow officials more time to clean up debris and assess damage.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has set up a donation site to help those who are without shelter due to the tornado’s damage, or in need of supplies. To find ways to help, visit their website.

