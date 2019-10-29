Reba Mcentire to Launch New Podcast With Spotify in 2020

Reba McEntire is known for both her wit and her wisdom, and she will soon have a new platform where she can share both with her fans! The 64-year-old just announced plans to launch a new podcast in 2020, where she will share her own stories, as well as invite special guests to cover a wide variety of topics, including overcoming challenges in life and focusing on happiness, regardless of one’s circumstances.

“I am so excited to be partnering with Spotify on my new podcast and I’m even more excited to be connecting with my fans in a way I haven’t done before,” McEntire said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to sharing some of what I’ve learned from my own life challenges and hopefully learning more along the way. Spotify is the perfect platform to share this journey with my fans, old and new!”

McEntire has already accomplished plenty in her life, including becoming a member of both the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame, selling millions of albums, and starring on Broadway and TV, as well as in several films. But the Oklahoma native still has more she wants to do, and sees the podcast as a way to continue to grow and reinvent herself.

“To be honest, I didn’t know that I did. But I’ve always been a storyteller — I’ve made a career out of story songs,” McEntire told Billboard. “A great podcast, just like a great country song, tells a story. So when Spotify asked if I would be interested in partnering with them to do this, I thought it was a great idea because it gave me a new way to continue being that storyteller.”

McEntire joins a growing list of artists, including Martina McBride and Midland, who have their own podcasts, but McEntire will likely bring something no one else could do, but her.

“We are so honored that one of country music’s most beloved stars, Reba McEntire, has chosen to launch her podcast exclusively on Spotify next year,” said Brittany Schaffer, Head of Artist & Label Marketing for Spotify Nashville. “We are all longtime fans of Reba’s extraordinary music, her career, and her razor sharp insights, and are certain that fans will absolutely love hearing a strong female icon like Reba share her advice and personal thoughts on all!”

No word yet on when the podcast will launch, or an official name. McEntire will head to the CMA Awards next month, along with Dolly Parton, to help Carrie Underwood host the live broadcast. The show will air on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz