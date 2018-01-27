Fans React to Reba McEntire as KFC’s First Female Colonel Sanders

There’s a new Colonel Sanders in town, and her name is Reba.

After news that the country music star will be wearing the white suit and wig as part of Kentucky Fried Chicken’s new ad campaign, fans of McEntire turned to social media to congratulate the singer, as well as to comment on the fast food company’s progressive casting choice.

Finally, women have broken the fried ceiling. Congratulations @reba — Mary Williams Barber (@therealMaryKat) January 26, 2018

Always thought we’d have a woman president before we had a woman Colonel Sanders tbh. — taco belle & sebastian™ (@TimDuffy) January 26, 2018

This is awesome. Lovin’ me some @reba as the Colonel. https://t.co/7KaaBjjYwb — Sally MacDonald (@SallyMacFox26) January 26, 2018

Not sure why, but this makes me very emotional. Two of my favorite things. Fried chicken and Reba. https://t.co/eI8ndatcqB — Karla Rodriguez (@ohkarli_) January 26, 2018

Holy shit. I never thought I’d say this but I stan kfc. — Tom Bellino (@tombellino) January 26, 2018

I LOVE that Reba McEntire is the new @kfc Colonel Sanders! #ImReba pic.twitter.com/wMhJMbv6Wq — City Fan (@US_MCFCfan) January 26, 2018

If #DoctorWho was an American show, @reba mcentire would be a delightful shoe in. Congrats to the first female Colonel @kfc @bbcdoctorwho #colonelwho — Alex Salcido (@ProbablyNot87) January 26, 2018

The new Colonel Sanders outfit will feature a few changes, including a glittery shine and fringe on the back.

McEntire told the Associated Press she opted for the changes to give the Colonel look “a little bit of the country music flair.”

“I thought the transformation was really funny,” McEntire said. “”I got a big kick out of it.”

Different comedians and actors, such as Rob Lowe and Jim Gaffigan, have played the role of the colonel since the ad campaign started in 2015, however McEntire is both the first woman and first musician to play the part.

“I said, ‘Holy smokes!,’” McEntire said when recalling when KFC approached her about doing commercials. “KFC has been a part of my life forever.”

McEntire’s ads will promote the fast food restaurant’s new Southern Mountain BBQ. The TV spots will feature McEntire’s character deny that she’s being played by a woman. The ads will run from February through April.