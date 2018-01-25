Reba McEntire Reveals What Takes Up the Most Space in Her Closet

Reba McEntire can certainly afford to buy as much fancy attire as she wants, but she says there’s one item that takes up the most space in her closet: jeans! The Oklahoma native reveals she has more than 100 pair, in every style.

“I keep thinking I’m gonna give them away, but my weight fluctuates five to ten pounds throughout the year,” McEntire tells People. “You have your heavy jeans, you have your skinny jeans. I have my bell bottoms, I have my cut-offs that I tuck into my boots and I have black, dark blue washed, heavy washed and I have my light blue jeans and then I have white. So there’s a lot of jeans in my closet.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

McEntire also owns at least 85 pairs of boots, but one thing the “God and My Girlfriends” singer doesn’t have a lot of? Fancy dresses. Although she’s had plenty of chances to wear them, McEntire prefers to keep them in a separate place.

“I have them in archive. I’ve got everything from movies, videos, award shows,” she reveals. “They’re in special boxes with tissue paper and documented, all taken pictures of and on mannequins. After we got all the clothes back from the Country Music Hall of Fame — we did a display there — it set into motion of making sure everything we recorded and documented.”

The 62-year-old will have a chance to wear at least one new dress this weekend, when she heads to the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, where she is nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Roots Gospel Album for Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.

McEntire will return to Las Vegas in March, to continue the residency, Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas. Dates and ticket information can be found on her website.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will air live from New York City on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 7:30p ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Reba