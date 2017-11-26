Reba McEntire Performs Holiday Medley on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

Reba McEntire is ready for the holidays!

The country star appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Nov. 24 to perform a medley of holiday classics from her Christmas album, My Kind of Christmas, which was released last month.

McEntire performed her version of “Jingle Bell Rock,” a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas,” and classic “O Holy Night” on the show. The album also includes appearances by Vince Gill, Trisha Yearwood, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, and Christian artists Amy Grant and Lauren Daigle.

To continue her holiday run, McEntire will host the upcoming CMA Country Christmas special, which airs on ABC on Monday night. The special features appearances by Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch, Trisha Yearwood, Chris Young and more.

“I’m going to get to be singing with some of my buddies, singing some of my songs, and MC’ing, playing the hostess on the TV show,” McEntire recently told Billboard of the annual event. “I am really looking forward to it.”

“When I go to the award shows, when you’re sitting in the audience, you know all the things that go behind the scenes, [about] when the producer and the director are telling you, ‘We’re running short, get out there,” the star continued. “We’re running long, get out there and do this.’ I love the adrenaline of live television. It’s fun, it’s exciting.”

Photo Credit: Live With Kelly and Ryan