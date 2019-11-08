Reba McEntire Hints the Best Part of the CMA Awards Will Take Place Backstage

When Carrie Underwood takes the stage to host the 2019 CMA Awards, she will be working alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, two seasoned hosts and performers. Although the show is bound to have plenty of fun and comedic moments, McEntire hints the best part of the show might take place backstage.

“We are just now starting on all the dialogue and all the talking that we are gonna be doing,” McEntire told CMT‘s Cody Alan. “But, you know that the real show is probably gonna be backstage. Us getting ready, three girls, with of the hairspray and everything that’s going on back there, it’s going to be a lot of fun!”

McEntire will help kick off the show, along with Parton and Underwood, and plenty of female artists over the past few decades, including Sara Evans, Gretchen Wilson, Crystal Gayle, Martina McBride and more. The opening medley is only part of what the 64-year-old thinks will be one of the best awards shows yet.

“I think it’s going to be a great show,” McEntire gushed. “The artists who are nominated, the artists that are performing, it’s unbelievable. And, the collaborations are going to be unbeatable!”

McEntire also gushed about the opening number on social media, hinting that the performance will take the CMA Awards to a new level.

“You’re not going to want to miss the opening of the [CMA Awards]!” McEntire posted on social media. “It’s a history-making all female performance celebrating the legendary women of country music that I’m so honored to be part of. Tune in next Wednesday, Nov. 13th at 8/7c on [ABC].”

Underwood also opened up about the medley of hits that will be used to kick off the show, while she filled in for Kelly Ripa on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“We are having this big, monster open,” Underwood revealed. “Dolly, Reba and myself kind of have the first song in our open, but there’s a lot of faces that people are just excited to see on the show. A lot of strong, incredible women in country music that I’ve loved forever and just glad I’m going to get to be in the same room with them.”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

