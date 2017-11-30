Reba McEntire’s Former Farm Transforming Into a Bed and Breakfast

Reba McEntire’s 13,000-square-foot home near Nashville sold in July for $5 million to buyer Paul H. Burch, who subdivided the property before relisting a portion that included the home in August.

Burch had received approval to build 15 homes on approximately 17 acres of the property, the Tennessean reports, and Wilson County has now received a zoning request from an unnamed potential buyer for the portion containing the home to be used as a bed and breakfast and event venue, The Boot reports.

The county has so far approved the request, which would limit the number of event guests to 500 at a time and the number of overnight visitors to 15.

“We think it’s a nice facility and will be an asset to Wilson County,” surveyor Paul Crockett said.

G.C. Hixson, executive director of the Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County, added, “We think it will be a nice venue for the community.”

McEntire lived at the home with her former husband, Narvel Blackstock, before the pair separated in 2015. The country singer has had a busy year, releasing her gospel album Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, earlier this year. The LP was nominated for a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album, and the star recently hosted the CMA Country Christmas special on ABC.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @reba