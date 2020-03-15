Reba McEntire Fans Mourn Country Singer’s Mother Jacqueline’s Death

Country music fans are reaching out to Reba McEntire with their prayers and condolences after the singer announced her mother, Jacqueline McEntire, died on Saturday at age 93. McEntire said her mother died after a battle with cancer and was “ready to see our Daddy.” McEntire’s father, Clark McEntire, died in October 2014 at age 86.

“Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today,” McEntire shared on Instagram. “She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends.”

“Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone. She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us,” McEntire continued. “We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama.”

“Jackie, Jac, Ms McEntire, Mama, Mama Jac, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title was at the time – she gave you her undivided attention. We’re all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories,” McEntire added. “Thank you Lord for that.”

McEntire asked that fans make a donation to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund in lieu of flowers.

Fans also took to Twitter to mourn McEntire’s loss. One fan shared a picture she took with Jacqueline.

In addition to McEntire, Jacqueline is survived by her children, son Pake McEntire and daughters Susie McEntire and Alice Foran.

McEntire’s mother was a big supporter of her music career. In a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, McEntire said Jacqueline gave her the best advice she ever received.

“Mama always told me, ‘Reba, it will be over in 24 hours. You can go stand on your head for 24 hours,’” McEntire said at the time. “That’s really helped me to be my best self because I just focus on the task in front of me and I don’t get overwhelmed about everything else. Don’t stress so much over what happens tomorrow. Live today.”

Susie McEntire also shared a tribute to Jacqueline on Facebook.

“Rest in deep peace Mamma,” Susie wrote. “Say Hi to daddy for me. Kate and I, among 1000’s will miss your grace, wit, generous heart and common sense. I love you and am so proud to alway[s] be your baby girl.”