Watch Reba McEntire Duet with Kelly Clarkson on Medley of Hits

Kelly Clarkson recently took her just-wrapped Meaning of Life Tour to Nashville, where she was joined by the country music icon, as well as her good friend, Reba McEntire. McEntire joined Clarkson for a few songs, as part of the American Idol alum’s A Minute and a Glass of Wine segment.

“I have been waiting for weeks to do this,” Clarkson said by way of introduction. “I’m super excited about my guests because sometimes we have guests on, and sometimes we don’t, and I just sing. I have a feeling some people know who’s coming. I asked this person because this person has been such an influence, not just musically but personally. It’s a really rare thing to meet your hero and they live up to it.

“I think everybody knows what’s about to happen,” Clarkson continued as the crowd’s cheers became louder. “I’m very excited. We put this together because I am a true fan, so I’m making this person sing way more songs than they probably thought they were gonna have to.”

The music for “Because of You” began, as a smiling McEntire emerged on stage. Following the beginning of “Because of You,” the two kicked off a medley of McEntire’s hits, including “Can’t Even Get the Blues,” “Fancy,” and “Is There Life Out There.” McEntire also performed her brand-new single, “Freedom,” with Clarkson joining her on the uptempo tune.

Following their lengthy performance, Clarkson quipped, “First of all, you’re welcome!” to the cheering crowd at Bridgestone. “I got her to agree to come, and I didn’t tell her how many songs I was going to make her sing. She was like, ‘I don’t have to sing that many songs,’ and I was like, ‘Yes, you do. People in Nashville, Tennessee are going to be real p—ed off if you show up and sing one song.”

“Thanks so much for letting me sing, Kelly,” McEntire interjected. “I really appreciate it.”

Clarkson and McEntire aren’t just friends, they are family. Clarkson is married to Brandon Blackstock, the son of McEntire’s former husband, Narvel Blackstock.

Clarkson honored McEntire at the recent Kennedy Center Honors, singing “Fancy” to honor the Country Music Hall of Fame member.

McEntire’s latest album, Stronger Than the Truth, will be out on April 5, two days before she will return, for the 16th time, to host the 2019 ACM Awards. Both McEntire and Clarkson are also scheduled to perform.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer