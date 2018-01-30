Reba McEntire ‘Would Consider’ Touring With Dolly Parton

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton are two of the biggest names in country music, and it seems the pair have a mutual admiration for one another.

Speaking to E! News, McEntire shared that she would easily consider touring with Parton.

“Touring with Dolly? Wouldn’t that be a hoot? Yah, I would consider that in a heartbeat. I love Dolly Parton,” McEntire said. “When I was doing the Reba TV show, Dolly spent the whole week with us on set. She was one of the guest stars and that’s the last time we really got to sit down and visit.”

The star also noted that she would be thrilled to head out on the road with Kelly Clarkson, who previously joined McEntire on the 2 Worlds 2 Voices tour in 2008. Clarkson is married to Brandon Blackstock, who is the son of McEntire’s ex-husband Narvel Blackstock.

“Doing another tour would be a blast,” she said.

McEntire, who previously graced the small screen on her sitcom, Reba, also entertained the idea of sharing the big screen with Parton.

“Absolutely! Sure I would,” she said. “Anywhere you can go in the world and you say Dolly—you don’t have to say Dolly Parton—everybody knows Dolly and everybody loves Dolly. Why wouldn’t you want to hang with her?”

In addition to McEntire, Parton also got some love from Adele recently, with the British songstress dressing as Parton and sharing a photo of her look on social media.

“The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton!” Adele wrote. “We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I’ll always love you x.”

