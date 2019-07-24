Reba McEntire Cast in ‘Spies in Disguise’ Animated Film Opposite Will Smith

Reba McEntire is heading to the big screen – well, her voice is anyway. The country music superstar has been cast in the upcoming animated film, Spies in Disguise, opposite Will Smith, Rachel Brosnahan, Tom Holland and more.

So excited to join the cast of @SpiesInDisguise!!! The movie will be in theaters this Christmas. https://t.co/Zx4Cp0jt9b — Reba (@reba) July 23, 2019

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith plays Lance Sterling, described as the world’s “most awesome spy,” while Holland plays the smart but socially inept Walter. The two are forced to team up when things go awry, and they fight to save the world.

It is unclear what role McEntire will play in the animated movie, but she certainly isn’t a stranger to acting. The 64-year-old has previously appeared in several movies, including Tremors, The Little Rascals, Charlotte’s Web and The Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave, among others.

McEntire previously starred in her own series, Reba, as well as the short-lived show, Malibu Country, and hopes to return to TV. The Oklahoma native shot a pilot for another show, which was ultimately canceled before it ever saw the light of day.

“I thought, ‘Man, this is going to be great,’” McEntire told Good Housekeeping of the pilot, which was written and produced by Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry. “To me, it was one of the greatest things I’d ever gotten to be a part of. I was really proud of it. It was a different type of role for me. It was a one-hour drama pilot.”

McEntire was initially devastated by the news, and thought she might give up acting on TV for good. Thankfully, she has since had a change of heart, and is once again open to other possibilities.

“I’m a firm believer of ‘Timing is everything’ and ‘Everything happens for a reason.’ So, I went on,” McEntire maintained. “None of that has anything [to do with] why I continue to work. I enjoy it. I still love to travel. I still love to meet new people … I love my job. If you really love it and want it bad enough, go for it!”

Spies in Disguise, which also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka, is set to premiere on Christmas Day.

Photo Credit: Getty/ Jeff Kravitz