Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood Are Working on a 'Secret Project'

Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood have something up their sleeves! Musician and producer John Carter Cash revealed to fans on Instagram this week that the two superstars are working on a project together, sharing a pair of photos of McEntire and Underwood at Cash Cabin.

The first snap was a photo of McEntire wearing a mask with a water bottle in her hand as Underwood sat on a nearby couch, smiling at her phone, and the second was a shot of a now-maskless McEntire sitting and smiling serenely at something off-camera. In his caption, Carter Cash wrote that McEntire and Underwood were at Cash Cabin, adding the hashtag #secretproject.

Cash Cabin is located outside of Nashville and was built in 1979 by Carter Cash's father, Johnny Cash. Over the years, it was converted into a recording space and has been the home of projects by a number of artists including Cash and Loretta Lynn. Carter Cash did not share any details about the secret project, though it's likely to be some sort of duet between the two stars.

McEntire and Underwood previously worked together when they co-hosted the CMA Awards last year. McEntire will host again this year alongside Darius Rucker while Underwood, who previously hosted with Brad Paisley for 11 years, announced that she would be stepping down.

Underwood is nominated for Entertainer of the Year at this week's ceremony along with Miranda Lambert, marking the first time two solo female artists are nominated in the category since 1979. In September, McEntire, who won the honor in 1986, reacted to the news in a virtual press conference, noting that she's "thrilled with the girls getting back in there."

She also praised Underwood specifically, highlighting her hard work and the value of her live shows. "Carrie has worked her tail off. I’ve watched her," McEntire said. "I’ve watched her show. I’m very impressed with how much work she puts into her production and to her creativity, whether it’s the people who surround her [during] her concerts or her costuming — she puts a lot of thought into it. She sings her butt off, so I’m very, very proud of Carrie coming in and working so hard and representing country music."