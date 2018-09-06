Reba McEntire Remembers Burt Reynolds With Throwback Photo

After Burt Reynolds passed away on Thursday, Sept. 6, many of his friends and former co-workers took to social media to remember the late actor.

Country star Reba McEntire counts herself in both categories, and the singer used social media to share a tribute to the icon after the news of his death was announced.

McEntire posted a photo of the pair standing on what seems to be a pier together and looking pensively over the water, with the country music icon reflecting on her history with Reynolds in the caption.

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018

“My good friend has started a new journey,” she wrote. “Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together.”

The two had starred alongside each other in the 1993 made-for-TV movie The Man From Left Field, which cast Reynolds as a homeless man who became the coach of a Little League baseball team who helps inspire the players before they, in turn, inspire him.

McEntire reminisced on making the film in a post on her website.

“I loved working with Burt Reynolds on this movie for TV,” she wrote. “We filmed it in south Florida. Shelby [McEntire’s son] was with me a lot on the set — he was a little bitty boy! Burt and Loni [Anderson] would have their son Quinton with them too. I have some really cute pictures of Shelby and Quinton together!”

Dolly Parton also shared her own post honoring Reynolds, sharing a throwback photo from their own time together on screen.

Parton and Reynolds worked together on 1982’s The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, which starred Parton as a woman who ran a small-town Texas brothel and Reynolds as the town’s sheriff.

“Oh how sad I am today along with Burt’s millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of our favorite leading men,” Parton wrote. “I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy and I will always love you, Dolly.”

In addition to his work with the country stars, Reynolds was known for his turns in films including Boogie Nights, The Longest Yard, Deliverance and Smokey and the Bandit.

