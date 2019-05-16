Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn Extend Las Vegas Residency Through 2019

Reba McEntire just announced the Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas residency has been extended yet again! McEntire, along with Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, will play several shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December, to wrap up 2019.

“We’re having a great time on the Las Vegas residency with Reba,” Dunn told Nash Country Daily. “Kix and I kid all the time that we ran up and down the road on buses for 20 years just to get a chance to do this. It’s as fun and convenient as you can get in this business. We’re having a great time.”

The residency began in 2015, but according to McEntire, they would be happy to extend it into 2020 and beyond.

“As long as the fans will continue to come see us,” McEntire said of the possibility of continuing the residency at a recent media event. “We have a great time. It’s the perfect deal. You’re here in Las Vegas, where the shopping, the shows, the restaurants, entertainment, everything is just wonderful. And we have a great time [in Las Vegas]. Our band, our crew, our friends, everybody just loves coming to Vegas and spending the time with us.”

McEntire has been friends with the duo members for a long time, but she says in some aspects, especially the on-stage banter, their skills far outweigh hers.

“I am not on their level,” McEntire maintained. “They are so good at it. I can’t dish it back.”

When the three artists decided to put the residency together, McEntire expected to script the show, but the guys had other ideas.

“When we first started out, I said, ‘Okay, here is what you’re going to say, and here is what you’re going to say, and then I’ll say…,’” McEntire recalled. “And they go ‘Uh huh. Yeah.’ We get out there and I say my little part and I look at them and … crickets. They’re gonna say what they want to say and I just kind of follow along.”

Both McEntire and Brooks & Dunn just released new music. McEntire released her Stronger Than the Truth record, while Brooks & Dunn released Reboot, recording several of their biggest hits with artists like Luke Combs, Brett Young, Ashley McBryde and more.

McEntire will likely join Brooks & Dunn this fall, when they are officially inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The event is closed to the public.

Photo Credit: Getty/ Rick Diamond