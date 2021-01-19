Reba McEntire's Boyfriend Rex Linn Calls Her 'Beautiful' as They Enjoy Nature Together

✖

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, went down to a nearby creek Thursday, and the Young Sheldon star could not resist sharing a picture of his favorite redhead. McEntire confirmed she is dating Linn back in October, although they started dating in early 2020 and kept in communication throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Since going public with their relationship, McEntire and Linn have not been shy about giving fans a look at their life together on social media.

"Two Beautiful redheads down by the creek today," Linn, 64, wrote on Thursday. The first picture he included was a photo of McEntire, 65, in a chair and wearing a comfortable green jacket. The second picture showed a cardinal sitting on a tree branch. Dozens of fans commented on the post, including one who wrote, "I am loving all these posts and how much you two are enjoying each other." Another chimed in, "Thank you Rex for this post; I love both of your redheads! I just know you must be one terrific guy because you’ve got Reba!"

The new post came a few days after Linn and McEntire finally had their first movie date. On Jan. 8, they went to a private screening of Tom Hanks' News of the World at an AMC, and they both shared photos of themselves enjoying the film. "AMC offers private screenings.... we took them up on it. First movie date," Linn wrote.

In October, McEntire told her Living & Learning podcast co-host Melissa Peterman she was dating Linn, whom she called a "very, very sweetheart of a guy." She said they first had dinner in January and continued talking through FaceTime and texting as the pandemic began. Although they were not physically together at the time, McEntire said this was the best way to get to know someone. "It’s good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on," she said. "Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he’s very into my music. I’m very into his career. It’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart, and is interested in me, too."

However, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in November, McEntire said she first met Linn through the late Kenny Rogers. The two starred in Rogers' 1991 TV movie, The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw, and knew some of the same people. "So it was just like good friends getting back together having dinner in January, and then we started texting and talking on the telephone, getting to know each other better during the quarantine," McEntire said of their romance.