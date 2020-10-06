Reba McEntire Fans Sound off on Her New Relationship With Rex Linn
Reba McEntire revealed she has a new boyfriend, and her legions of fans are very excited for her. The country music legend shared the news during the latest episode of her podcast, Living & Learning with Reba McEntire, this week. McEntire is dating actor Rex Linn, who has recurring roles on The Big Bang Theory prequel series Young Sheldon and AMC's Better Call Saul.
In the podcast, McEntire called Linn, 63, a "sweetheart of a guy" and they have been trying to date around the coronavirus pandemic. They began dating in February, texting and using FaceTime to connect. "That's a really good way to get to know people," McEntire explained. "It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on. Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career. It's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart, and is interested in me, too."
McEntire was previously married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987 and Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015. She dated Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo for two years until their split last year. In another episode of her podcast, McEntire said it was not her decision to divorce Blackstock, who worked as her manager during their marriage. "It was forging a path that I didn't want any part of, but I had to do it," she explained of the divorce. "But not only for myself but for my band, my crew, my organization. The RBI [Reba Business Inc.]. I had to say, 'Okay, this has happened. We all know what's happened, 'cause you were all involved. Now we've got to move forward.'"
Such great news!— LivLaughLov (@LivLaug72913777) October 5, 2020
Reba talks about her new boyfriend on her podcast. https://t.co/WanRoY98Ph
Linn is an experienced character actor with over 100 credits to his name, according to his IMDb profile. He appeared in fox's Lethal Weapon series, as well as Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul, The Kominsky Method, and Nashville. His movie credits include Wyatt Earp, Tin Cup, Ghosts of Mississippi, The Postman, Cliffhanger, and Cupid's Proxy. Linn actually shared a photo with McEntire back on Jan. 23. "Had a fantastic dinner with this Oklahoma girl. Tater Tots and Ketchup included," he wrote.prevnext
@reba congratulations on you and your new boyfriend Reba I'm so happy for you everybody deserves to be happy take care and God bless you and your family— Michelle Nutting (@MichelleNuttin8) October 5, 2020
Oh my goodness!!!! Listening to today's episode of Living and Learning by @reba and @Followtheblonde, loving it!! Today's episode is dating....we get to hear about the boyfriend!!!❤❤❤❤— Mara Davenport (@rakana1979) October 5, 2020
A little good news is always welcome. Treat her right, Rex! 😁— Clay Stone (@flinthaven) October 5, 2020
Reba is dating Rex Linn from CSI: Miami! pic.twitter.com/RhZ8mVekKi— Alana Clark 🧀🇺🇲🎶🤠 (@aclarkcountry) October 5, 2020
You go girl congratulations good for you!⭐️😍🙏🏻💋❤️🥰😘🍾— Lee Bronze (@Bronze13) October 5, 2020