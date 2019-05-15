Reba McEntire’s Boyfriend: Everything She’s Said About Anthony ‘Skeeter’ Lasuzzo

Reba McEntire has been dating boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo since at least early 2018, with the couple first taking their relationship public at the Grammy Awards that year.

Since then, they’ve become world travelers, visiting countries like Iceland and Africa as well as destinations closer to home. Lasuzzo is a businessman and wildlife photographer, and shares four children with his late wife Marolyn Tyler Lasuzzo, who passed away in 2013.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He’s accompanied McEntire on several red carpets during their time together, with the duo effortlessly navigating the public life and their time out of the spotlight at home. When McEntire does speak about her boyfriend in the press, she has nothing but glowing reviews, sharing a few details about the pair’s meeting and their current life together.

Read on to see all the sweet things the singer has said about Lasuzzo.

How they met

McEntire and Lasuzzo first connected in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, when they were introduced by country star Kix Brooks.

“Kix and Barbara Brooks thought it’d be a good idea, since we were gonna be up around Yellowstone, to get Kix’s best friend’s wife’s brother to show us around. He’s a photographer in Jackson Hole,” McEntire told Taste of Country.

“I made another trip to Jackson Hole, because I just love it up there, and he asked me out for a date — just the two of us,” she continued. “And we’ve been dating ever since.”

Not looking

McEntire divorced ex-husband Narvel Blackstock in 2015, something she has said was not her idea, and told PEOPLE that she wasn’t looking for love after the split.

“I was not looking,” she said. “Not even interested.”

When she met Lasuzzo, they first got to know each other as friends, with things blossoming “just gradually,” with the singer added that her boyfriend preferred talking on the phone over texting.

“He said, ‘I’m not that good at texting,’” McEntire said. “So we started talking over the phone.”

View this post on Instagram Wonderful Valentines Week!!!! ❤️❤️ as the fun continues!!! #skeeterlasuzzo A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Feb 15, 2019 at 7:19am PST

Plenty in common

“Skeeter and I get along really well,” McEntire said. “We love the mountains…We love going to plays in New York. He was in the oil and gas business, so being from Oklahoma, I was very familiar with that. As a matter of fact my very first job other than singing was checking records with an oil lease company! It’s so funny.”

World travelers

The couple has traveled to international destinations including Iceland, South Africa and Italy, and have more trips planned in the future. McEntire shared that Lasuzzo wants to return to a colder location in the winter to see the Northern Lights, something she isn’t too sure about.

“I don’t care to go back when it’s so cold,” she said.

Nature lovers

When they’re not jet-setting, McEntire and Lasuzzo spend time at McEntire’s home in Nashville, Lasuzzo’s home in Pottsboro, Texas and in Jackson Hole.

“We do a lot of walking,” the Oklahoma native shared. “He lives right there on the lake [Texoma], got a beautiful home. And then when we go to Jackson Hole, we snowshoe and walk and get into nature.”

Birthday month

In March, both McEntire and Lasuzzo celebrated their birthdays, making a month out of the festivities with trips around the country, which McEntire documented in a slideshow that featured photos of the singer posing with multiple desserts emblazoned with “Happy Birthday Reba,” a snap of the couple at dinner, footage of McEntire being surprised with a party on a private jet and a video of a musical cake made for the star.

“Skeeter and I had a wonderful birthday MONTH!!” she wrote. “His [birthday] was the 27th, mine the 28th! We celebrated in Nashville, Los Angeles, Phoenix and back in Nashville again! Too much fun! Thanks everyone for making our birthdays so wonderful, special and sweet.”

‘Totally in love’

“We’re totally in love — absolutely,” McEntire gushed. “I wouldn’t put up with somebody for two years if I wasn’t in love with ’em!”

“The old heart’s still beating,” she added.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin