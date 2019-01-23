Rascal Flatts Reveal Future Plans in Country Music

Rascal Flatts might be done making albums, at least for now, but when it comes to their future in country music, they are just getting started. The trio, made up of Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus, reveal they have big plans for their future in country music.

“We’ve spent our entire career ripping the side mirrors off and just totally focusing straight ahead,” LeVox said. “And then once we switched record labels and switched management and all that, we kind of had to take a look around and see what was going on and what we wanted to do and what we still had to say. We’ve always kind of, not been trendsetters, but we’ve always pushed the envelope and kind of made our own way with our own sound and really pushed it.

“We’ve always continued to push ourselves to what is the next thing that we can do,” he continued. “And it’s so weird all those years that went by cause we truly feel like we’re just getting started and we’ve got amazing amounts of music to make that we’re real excited about.”

Rascal Flatts, whose self-titled debut album was released in 2000, recently announced they were focusing on singles instead of full projects, at least for the time being.

“We’re not doing any records now,” DeMarcus divulged. “We’re cutting songs as we find them and love them in an effort to pick singles from. And we have enjoyed that actually because there’s no pressure of being on an album cycle. We’ve done a bunch of records and have a lot of great songs on there. But this is kind of freeing in that you only cut when you find those gems that you love and it gives you some songs to keep on the shelf to get to later and to use as you see fit, and as the label sees fit.”

The Flatts are climbing up the charts with their current single, “Back to Life,” which has no plans of making it onto a future project.

“We’re kind of at a place now where we’re fighting our old catalog, and there’s a lot of music out there that’s Rascal Flatts already,” Rooney told Billboard. “[Singles only] might be the new paradigm for Flatts for some time in the future. I don’t know how far that will be, but for now that’s kind of how we’re thinking.”

“It seems like the new business model,” DeMarcus added. “So we’re picking some songs that we love, cutting them and putting them out as we go, trying to still give our fans a lot of content.”

