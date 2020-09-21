Rascal Flatts Releasing Greatest Hits Album

After 20 years as a band, Rascal Flatts is releasing a greatest hits album, announcing that Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts the Greatest Hits will be released on Oct. 2. The album will contain 20 of the country trio's biggest hits, from early smash "I'm Movin' On" to the more recent "I Like the Sound of That." Thirteen of the songs were No. 1 hits for the group and seven others are fan favorites.

"When we were putting together the tracklisting for this it was an emotional but nostalgic feeling getting a chance to look back during this anniversary year," band member Gary LeVox said in a statement. "We hope that our fans feel the same way when they listen to it. This release and this year as a band is all a huge thank you and celebration for them."

Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts the Greatest Hits is a chronological record and begins with the group's hits on Lyric Street Records before moving to material recorded while Rascal Flatts was with its current label, Big Machine. The two labels have partnered for the album's release.

LeVox and bandmates Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney were scheduled to celebrate 20 years as a band with a farewell tour this year, but the trek was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. In July, Rascal Flatts released the EP How They Remember You, the title track of which is currently climbing the charts.

"We're a band for every occasion, every milestone in your life, so it was wonderful to see the outpouring of love for our music and what we've meant to their lives," DeMarcus previously told media of fans' reaction to the group's retirement announcement. "That's really the greatest gift that any artist could ever hope for is to impact lives on that kind of a deeper level. That's been one of the great things about this band... we've always been able to find songs that really do resonate and last throughout the changing times, and that's what I'm proud of about us is we've always cut songs with a little more meaning and a message to what we're trying to do."

See Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts the Greatest Hits full track listing below and pre-order the album here.

1. I’m Movin’ On

2. These Days

3. Bless The Broken Road

4. Fast Cars And Freedom

5. What Hurts The Most

6. Life Is A Highway

7. My Wish

8. Stand

9. Take Me There

10. Here Comes Goodbye

11. Why Wait

12. I Won’t Let Go

13. Easy (featuring Natasha Bedingfield)

14. Banjo

15. Come Wake Me Up

16. Changed

17. Rewind

18. Riot

19. I Like The Sound Of That

20. Yours If You Want It