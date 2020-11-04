Rascal Flatts Reflect on Making Faith a Foundation of Their Music

✖

Over the years, Rascal Flatts has released a number of songs rooted in faith, and members Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney all have a strong belief in God, something they do their best to carry over into their music when the opportunity presents itself.

"Us growing up in the church and our faith being such the foundation of us as men and what we grew up, that was the foundation our parents laid for us," LeVox told PopCulture.com and other media in September. "We've always tried to sneak Jesus in on one way or the other. So I don't know where we would be without it. I'm thankful for that foundation. And that's what's so great about country music is that, this genre leaves it wide open for that."

DeMarcus first earned a record deal as part of a Christian music duo after attending a Christian college, and he later convinced LeVox to move to Nashvile to record vocals on Michael English's album Gospel.

"We've always tried to just be real to our music and put in the things that really matter to us and faith is definitely has been the biggest thing," LeVox continued. "And we've always felt like what Rascal Flatts did, we felt like it was ordained and supernatural. And so we've always given God all the glory and all the credit for it because his hand is the one that brought it all together. So we've always tried to repay that with adding him to our music any chance that we could.

Describing Rascal Flatts' time together in one word, LeVox returned to "supernatural," DeMarcus said "extraordinary" and Rooney chose "wow," but all three agree that their 20 years as a band were nothing short of amazing.

"We've held each other through the saddest of times, through love and loss, and it's a brotherhood," DeMarcus shared during another event. "It has always been a brotherhood, and the day that we don't have that anymore and we can't just reach out to each other so easily, is going to be very, very, sad and heartbreaking for me, but I know that when we're old men together someday sitting around on a porch and Joe Don will still be the youngest, for sure, but when we're old men someday sitting around sharing old stories and singing 'Praying for Daylight,' we're going to have a heck of a legacy to look back on and realize that we were a part of something very, very special at a very, very special time in country music, where the face of country music literally started to shift and change."