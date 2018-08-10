Rascal Flatts Forced to Abruptly End Concert Over Security Concern

Rascal Flatts were forced to abruptly end a concert on Thursday night, August 9, due to an unspecified security concern. The trio, made up of Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus, were getting ready to perform their encore songs when concert attendees were asked to evacuate.

“Indianapolis – Due to a security concern at the show last night, standard procedures were quickly executed and everyone was able to safely leave the building,” Rascal Flatts shared on social media. “The safety of our fans, band and crew is always the top priority for us, so we are so thankful for everyone who jumped into action and for your understanding. We will be back soon!”

One concert attendee relayed what happened to the Indianapolis newspaper, Indy Star.

“(Rascal Flatts) had just finished their song ‘Banjo’ and did the what-was-thought-to-be-false ‘Good night’ before the encore,” Andy VonDielingen recalled. “Their piano player started to play and then just stopped and left. A few minutes later lights come on and security is pulling some guy looking to be in his 20s out of the pit. … Everyone is standing around, looking at each other and wondering what is going on.”

The police department is declining to comment on the case, in light of the ongoing investigation.

“As this is an open and active investigation, the Sheriff’s Office has no further details, including the type of safety issue, available for release at this time,” the police department share in a statement.

Rascal Flatts, who are currently on their Back to Us Tour, recently revealed that the band has used group therapy in the past to help them resolve issues and continue to make music together.

“We’ve sat down and talked about things like that, and with a lot of different professional people,” Rooney tells Broadway’s Backyard. “You think about huge companies, and CEOs of companies, that’s how we always looked at ourselves. They do the same stuff. Because it’s all psychology, more than 101 stuff sometimes. And when you’ve never been here before, in this kind of position, when the company growth has been so amazing, and so blessed, there’s things that can arise from that because you’re not used to it. You’ve never been in it before.

“There’s definitely professional people out there that can help you navigate yourself, especially your team, through the trials and maybe the tribulations of success like this,” he understands. “I can understand that, 100%.”

Rascal Flatts are on the road with Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce serving as their opening acts. Find a list of all of the Flatts’ upcoming shows by visiting their website.

