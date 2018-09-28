Rascal Flatts Might Be Done Making Albums

Rascal Flatts just released their latest single, “Back to Life.” The song isn’t on their recent Back to Us album, and the guys say that might be the way they release all of their music in the future.

“I don’t know about a full album,”Joe Don Rooney tells Billboard. “We’re kind of going single-by-song.”

“We’re kind of at a place now where we’re fighting our old catalog, and there’s a lot of music out there that’s Rascal Flatts already,” he continues. “[Singles only] might be the new paradigm for Flatts for some time in the future. I don’t know how far that will be, but for now that’s kind of how we’re thinking.”

Rascal Flatts released a total of 11 studio albums over the last two decades, but are now ready to try a new way of sharing the music with their fans.

“It seems like the new business model,” Jay DeMarcus adds. “So we’re picking some songs that we love, cutting them and, like Joe Don just said, putting them out as we go, trying to still give our fans a lot of content.”

Flatts admit releasing just singles is like “a huge breath of fresh air.”

“This really gives us time to breathe,” Gary LeVox explains. “Time to focus, time to write, time to really just concentrate on the song that we’re going to put out.”

Rascal Flatts, who inexplicably were not nominated for a CMA Award this year, believe that by releasing singles instead of full projects, they will make their career stronger than ever.

“It all boils down to a song that resonates and hits people right where they live,” DeMarcus says. “As long as you do that, you will have better chances of being around a long time. … Music is powerful in that it can be a support system to every phase of life.”

Rascal Flatts didn’t write “Back to Life,” but they knew it was for them the first time they heard it.

“The first moment we heard this song, we knew it was meant for us,” says LeVox. “There are so many little things that add up to making someone so uniquely special to you, and this song captures that love and conveys all the good feelings that come along with it. We’re at an exciting point in our careers, and we’re fortunate to be able to just focus on making and releasing music that speaks to us and hopefully resonates with the fans.”

